MULHOLLAND/BEL AIR—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect responsible for the theft of a victim’s 2014 White Porsche 911 Turbo and items inside the car.

According to the LAPD Blog, the incident occurred on January 7, at around 9:30 a.m. officers from the West Los Angeles Patrol Division responded to a radio call of a possible burglary on the 14800 block of Mulholland Drive. While investigating the incident, authorities learned the suspect confronted the victim when she went to another room inside her home. The suspect locked the victim in a closet and left the location of the residence in the victim’s car.

Authorities have described the suspect as a 25 to 26-year-old African-American male with black hair and unknown color eyes. The suspect is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He was seen wearing a black, long sleeve shirt, black pants, black hat, black goggles and a blue bandana. The victim’s vehicle has a black convertible top with the California License 7EPZ190.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the West Los Angeles Area Robbery Detective at (310) 444-1580. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.