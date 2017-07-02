SAN JOSE—The Sharks announced on Saturday, July 1, 2017 that they have agreed to a one-year, two way contract with 23 year-old goaltender Antoine Bibeau.

The six-foot-three, 210-pound native of Victoriaville, Quebec was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round (172nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. He spent the past three seasons with their top affiliate, the Toronto Marlies (AHL).

Bibeau made his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs this past season. In two games, he cultivated a 1-1-0 record, a .927 save percentage (S%), and a 1.99 goals against average (GAA). In 32 games with the Marlies last season, he notched a 13-14-5 record, a .894 S%, a 3.08 GAA, and three shutouts, for which he tied 12th amongst all AHL goalies. Since the start of his AHL career in 2014, he has attained a 56-33-11 record, a .906 S%, a 2.79 GAA, and 10 shutouts.

Bibeau is also a former Quebec Junior Major Hockey League goaltender. He played for the Lewiston Maineiacs, P.E.I. Rocket/Charlottetown Islanders, and the Val-d’Or Foreurs. In 2014, Bibeau helped the Val-d’Or Foreurs advance to the QMJHL championship, where they won the President’s Cup. Following the 2013-14 season, he was awarded the Guy Lafleur Trophy as the QMJHL Most Valuable Player and the Hap Emms Memorial Trophy as the Memorial Cup’s Most Outstanding Goaltender. Bibeau was also admitted to the CHL Memorial Cup All-Star team.

Joe Will, the Sharks’ Assistant General Manager, stated, “We’re excited to have Antoine Bibeau join our already strong goaltending stable. He adds tremendous depth at an important position, has an incredible amount of American Hockey League experience for such a young man, and has proven he can play at the NHL level.”