HOLLYWOOD/MELROSE—Authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating a shooting that transpired near Paramount Pictures and the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Monday, July 17.

According to reports, the shooting transpired after 8 p.m. near Van Ness Avenue and Lemon Grove Avenue. A male teenager and adult male were both shot during the incident, by a suspect who later fled the scene. The teen was shot in the leg and the adult was struck in the stomach.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been disclosed by police. Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained. According to reports, the incident is believed to be gang related. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the LAPD.