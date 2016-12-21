SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department is warning drivers that they will be on the lookout for those who behind the wheel drunk or drugged during a special end of the year Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization.

According to a press release from Lt. Saul Rodriguez from the SMPD, during the campaign period, police, sheriff and the California Highway Patrol will be deploying DUI Checkpoints and DUI Saturation Patrols for the 17-day DUI crackdown throughout the region.

“Beginning December 16 and continuing into the New Year, you will see stepped up enforcement for anyone who is driving impaired,” said Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks. “We want to keep our roads safe for holiday travelers, so we will have zero tolerance for drunk or drugged driving.”

The police department will be conducting DUI Operations on December, 23, 30 and 31. Drugs such as prescription medication, marijuana or illicit drugs can impact judgment and result in the same DUI arrest as alcohol.

Nationally in 2014, 32,675 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes with 9,967 people killed in crashes involving an impaired driver. In California, total highway deaths were reported at 3,126 with 1,155 lives lost in alcohol and/or drug impaired collisions. Motorists caught driving impaired with alcohol or drugs in there system, could face jail time, fines, loss of driver’s license, towing fees, and other DUI expenses, totaling $10,000 on average.

Drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP, or “DDVIP,” free mobile app for Android or iPhone. The DDVIP app helps find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober driver, from free non-alcoholic drinks to free appetizers and more. The feature-packed app has social media tie-ins and a tab to call an Uber, Lyft or Curb.

“Driving under the influence is not only costly, but can ruin the holidays for you, your family or for someone else’s family,” said OTS Director Rhonda Craft. “Make the decision to drive sober or use our DDVIP app to help you find a safe ride home for yourself or your friends if you know they’ve been drinking.”

For more information on the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign and all OTS efforts, visit www.ots.ca.gov. To learn more about the DDVIP app, please visit the OTS Facebook at www.facebook.com/CaliforniaOTS or follow OTS on Twitter @OTS_CA.

SMPD is asking everyone to be alert; ‘Report Drunk Drivers – Call 911! Funding for the holiday enforcement campaign is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.