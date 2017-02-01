SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department recently joined the list of public safety agencies participating in the Pink Patch Project. Under the rubric of Pink Patch Project, police departments across the nation aim to combat breast cancer by increasing public awareness about the disease and help in raising funds for breast cancer research and treatment.

According to a press release from the SMPD, the participating agencies in the Los Angeles County region are coordinated by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association by way of the Irwindale Police Department.

“The Pink Patch Project is a public awareness campaign designed to focus attention on the fight against breast cancer, a disease which affects both men and women,” the press release states.

Risk for the disease can be decreased with surgery, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, and chemotherapy and the Pink Patch Project aims to spread the awareness of this life saving benefits of early detection and prevention.

According to statistics, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. It is a strong likelihood Americans know a woman whose life was changed by a diagnosis of breast cancer.

As part of increasing the awareness, the SMPD is going to make a pink version of their traditional uniform patch available to the public for purchase. The patches are worth $10 and all the proceeds from the sales will go towards the breast Cancer Society.

Canyon News spoke via email to Lt. Saul Rodriguez of the SMPD about the Pink Patch Project.

“The Pink Patch Project is supported by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs Association and Chief Seabrooks is long standing member of the Association. The Santa Monica Police Department firmly supports and believes this is an excellent way to raise awareness and works towards treatment,” said Lt. Rodriguez.

When asked if officers from the police department will be wearing the pink patches, Lt. Rodriguez indicated that they will not, but it is being considered for the future.

“There is no target amount [of patches to sell]. We have an unlimited supply and look forward to selling as many Pink Patches as possible to the community,” said Lt. Rodriguez.

Patches may be purchased at the Santa Monica Public Safety Facility, 333 Olympic Drive, Santa Monica, CA 90401 or by emailing jennifer.estrada@smgov.net.

Written By Arjun Balasundaram and Casey Jacobs