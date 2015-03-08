Editor’s Note: This is Part Two of a four-part series chronicling the medical history of Hazel’s father and the complications of his prescribed choleserol treatment. To properly orient yourself within the story you may read Part One Here.
MALIBU—My beloved, once-healthy father was withering away. It broke my heart. I channeled my despair into determination. Fueled by a desire to see him healthy again, I spent my time after work researching the effects of statins and alternative remedies for high cholesterol.
The diagnosis of statin-induced myopathy necessitated a series of visits to a neurologist. Following months of tests, my dad was told he’d developed Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a form of Parkinson’s disease.
Like Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), there is no cure. We were told that he would die within five years. He would retain brain function while his body deteriorated. I couldn’t believe it. The side effects from Lovastatin were so obvious from day one, but ignored for two years.
By this time, my dad’s condition was terrible. Stopping the statin treatment helped, but he didn’t return to his former health. He couldn’t exercise any more, he coughed incessantly, his speech and vision progressively deteriorated, and he kept falling without reason. Swallowing water without adding thickener was impossible.
It was easy for the doctors to blame it on an incurable brain disease and give up, but I believed something had to be done. I continued my research, discovering that statins break down the myelin sheath, an electrically insulating material that forms around the axon of a neuron. Though statins make one’s cholesterol look good on paper, the destruction of the myelin sheath hampers essential functions of the nervous system.
Imagine if your dog chewed through the cord of your vacuum. What happens when you try to use it? The vacuum won’t work because there is no longer a proper means of transmitting the electric current from the electricity source to the vacuum’s motor. In this scenario, the plastic casing of the cord is analogous to the myelin sheath, protecting the wiring, or axons that transmit electricity within the cord.
Cholesterol is an essential component of myelin. So when statins break down cholesterol, essential functions of the nervous system, and by consequence, the body, begin to severely fail.
Through research, I discovered thousands of cases of people who shared my dad’s symptoms. Almost universally, doctors will blame genetics, not statins, leaving the patient ignorant as to what is causing their ailing health.
They believe that they are a medical anomaly, not knowing that the medicine they’re taking is destroying their brain. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies are making billions, rewarding doctors handsomely for selling their drugs.
Gold watches, paid vacations, and office staff lunches all serve as great distractions from the damage done by improperly prescribed medication.
If these drugs are so good for people, why invest so much time and money pushing them? Beautiful girls in short-skirts and handsome men in pressed suits aren’t necessary to sell drugs that are universally beneficial for patients.
If statins were truly good, they would sell themselves. We see the beautiful, happy people who take these drugs smiling at us through the television. But why the rush to rapidly list the side effects at the end of the commercial?
I am so sorry to hear of your statin NIGHTMARE!! I too have been disabled for the past 12 years due to a statin adverse event, that my University of Wisconsin, Chief of neurology, called a virus, in 2002. And insisted it was a virus, despite brain biopsy revealing Holes in my brain (neuronal apoptosis) from lack of Ubiquinol aka CoQ10, Electron Microscopy showed Mitochondrial DNA mutations, most similar to MItochondrial Encephalomyopathy with Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-Like Episodes (MELAS).. I was inpatient for 28 days, I lived those 28 days much like an elderly man with advanced alzheimers disease. I wet and soiled myself, did not know my wife, nor 2 year old son, nor my parents, siblings nor anyone who came to visit me. I was scheduled to transfer to a nursing home, pending bed placement. I WAS 34 years old, and until this happened, I was a highly functioning Critical Care RN, for the previous 12 years…and I was diagnosed with a virus? Despite the principal investigator of the UCSD Statin Effects Study, phoning my doctors to share information with them regarding my brain, muscle biopsy findings, and how they relate to the Statin Effects Study findings….Arrogance and Pride run DEEP in our Medicine Industry…and every neurologist since this time, have scoffed at the notion, that the savior of all drugs, Statins, could have been responsible…..Sorry Docs, FOLLOW the money, read and Discern the “Clinical Trial Data” for yourself. quit relying on the Pharma SALES rep who boasts a 50% relative risk reduction, and LOOK at the Absolute risk reductions, which has ALWAYS been less than 3%. I will likely NEVER WORK again because of a statin Lipitor, but in the event I am able to ever work again, I WILL NEVER BE A PILL PUSHER of something born from Checkbook Science.
Thank you for Part 2 in this heartbreaking story. It needs to be widely circulated for the millions of families so affected. I would disagree with your descriptive phrase “improperly prescribed medication” however… a more accurate attribution would be “death by doctor”. My own GP in England was constantly provided with citations listing harm from my own 10-year research, but chose not to listen. Why would she, when prescribing toxic ‘medications’ brings in a fair percentage of every medical Practice income? “Surely not the statin!” was her infantile reply. Like so many others globally, my husband has been practically destroyed in the name of wilful ignorance, greed and profit. We live daily with the consequences of Lipitor-poisoning, and I would call this attempted slow MANSLAUGHTER. No doubt history will eventually record this shameful period in so-called Medicine, but not before the drug-pushers and pharma companies have made their untold trillions.
My experience of 6 years on simvastatin & a few weeks on atorvastatin in 2008:
I had years, starting with my taking statins, of my former GP denying my (1994) dermatomyositis & rhabdomyolysis like symptoms had returned. Along with a number of very serious problems like depression, cognitive decline so bad I had to stop driving & could not use a knife & fork, blood pouring from my rectum caused by dairy products, a paralysed arm for over a year, all over chronic nerve pain & severe fasciculations, I was unable to digest food, had chronic constipation at times & diarrhoea at others. I was having many serious infections, some requiring surgery & dentistry because my immune system was not working again – I repeatedly informed my GP but was ridiculed & again ignored, despite having been there before with dermatomyositis.
I was unable to move either shoulder or my fingers & thumbs for many years due to joint pain. I had exactly the same poisoning type symptoms I suffered 20yrs previously due to rhabdomyolysis. In 2008, immediately after being switched from Simvastatin to Atorvastatin & CABG surgery I developed chronic left thigh pain so bad I had to be sedated again as I was screaming so loud WHILST STILL IN HIGH DEPENDENCY UNIT – All my symptoms then became very serious over the next months & years & even though I stopped the atorvastatin soon after CABG. I had to fight like hell to have this leg pain investigated & it still remains undiagnosed by NHS today – I now know this is muscle pain & in part the cause of my rhabdomyolysis symptoms. I have chronic cramp, pain & spasms radiating up from my diaphragm area if I so much as sit upright for several hours a day. My blood sugar levels were rocketing every time I ate any food. I was collapsing in the street after walking a few metres. ALL EXCEPT SHOULDERS & THIGH PAIN INVESTIGATIONS WERE IGNORED MISDIAGNOSED OR I WAS FOBBED OFF WITH LAME EXCUSES!!
I was due to have shoulder surgery in 2012 when I was finally convinced myself I DID have rhabdomyolysis symptoms & visited the Dove Clinic in Twyford who got me moving & feeling well again, without any surgery!! 6 years on & I am still struggling to do much, even sit in a chair for a few hours a day, but I feel well and can move my shoulders! ALL OF THIS DUE TO BLOODY STATINS!
Miss Summers, I understand the utter disregard your fathers doctor showed when you questioned the statin…mine did the same, after I fell deathly ill following 4 years of low dose lipitor. I was a vibrant, healthy 29 year old critical care RN, who had his cholesterol checked on a routine doctor appointment. When I was told, my cholesterol was 288, I was given an rx for the Statin, Lipitor. Being an educated RN, who “knew” the benefits and risks associated with statins, I agreed…as everything Id ever been taught. led me to the misbelief, they are safe. After 2 years taking the Lipitor, I was tired all the time, NO ENERGY, and saw my doctor who sent me to a sleep clinic, where I was diagnosed with Sleep Apnea, and prescribed a CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machine. Didnt think anything of it, and went on with life, with a CPAP at night. In July 2002, I began to have terrible headaches. which with the exception of a hangover induced headache when I was younger, I have not had ever before. As a nurse, I decided to treat the headaches with over the counter remedies, ibuprofen and such. Over the next several weeks, my headache frequency was increasing to near daily. Only now the intensity was getting so bad that it caused me to call in sick to work on several occasions over the 2 months this occurred. On occasion, the headaches had gotten so severe, my wife took me to the local Emergency room, where I was quickly given a diagnosis of Migraine, and sent home. The next time in the ER, my wife pleaded with the doctor to do an MRI scan (per my discussion with her, during one of my more lucid moments, the doctor told her, an MRI is not indicated, and I was sent home with a diagnosis of Migraine. That same day, Sunday, my wife called my Doctor at home to explain what was happening, and he ordered an MRI scan for the following day. This MRI scan showed dozens of lesions scattered throughout the grey and white mater. I was referred to a neurologist, who told me it appears as I have multiple sclerosis. The following day, I had gone back to work, and began to research MS, and my symptoms did not resemble any clinical picture of MS, that I had found. My wife and I decided to seek a second opinion from the University Hospital in Madison, WI. After being evaluated, we were told “I do not think what you have is MS, though I do not know what it is,” and we were to return for further testing in 3 weeks. Over the course of the next week, I h had missed several more days of work due to headaches, and unbelievable fatigue. MY wife informs me, that I was in bed up to 18 hours per day, I wouldnt eat, nor interact with her nor our 2 year old son. And one night, my wife woke and realized I was not in bed, she was concerned and found me in the kitchen looking through the trash, and when she asked what I was doing, I told her I was looking for some milk. We went back to bed, she was becoming quite concerned. Until a few nights later she woke, to find I was not in bed, she got up, searched the house, and found the front door open, she walked out, and saw me walking down the street in my underwear (what I slept in during the summer), and when she approached me, she tells me I had no idea who she was, where I was, nor what I was doing. She was able to persuade me to come back in the house and go to bed. The next morning, she called the Neurologist at UW Madison, who told her to bring be in, and he would meet us in the ER. So we took our son, to my parents,, for what we thought would be a couple days of testing and went to Madison. Over the couse of this 3 hour ride, my condition had progressively worsened, to the point when we Arrived, I could not walk, my speech was garbled, when given a mini mental exam, I failed it miserably. I was admitted, and I would spent the next 28 days there, as my wife describes it, similar to a 98 year old with advanced alzheimers disease. I did not know where I was, who I was, who my wife, son, parents, siblings or my friends who visited me were. I wet and soiled myself, I could not feed myself, I tried to escape from the hospital, to the point where my wife came one morning, to find me restrained at my hands and ankles to my bed. A couple of days or so into my hospital stay, I was noted to have some abnormal labs, in which my Lactic Acid levels among other labs. It was decided that I needed a brain biopsy which was done and revealed the lesions on my brain, were Autophagic vacuoles (holes from Apoptosis), electron microscopy revealed Mitochondrial DNA mutations must similar to Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy with Lactic Acidosis and Stroke Like episodes (MELAS). I was evaluated by every neurologist at the UW Neurology clinic as well as many med students, residents and interns. They came up with a slew of diagnoses, ranging from MELAS, to new Variant Creutzfeld Jakob Disease (Human version of Mad Cow). I had a muscle biopsy which corroborated these findings. I was, the doctors had no idea how to save me from my illness, and they were actively looking to transferring me to a nursing home (at 34 years old). During this time, I was evaluated by a visiting professor from Harvard, who suggested I be started on a mitochondrial cocktail, essentially 13 vitamins, amino acids and one KEY nutrient, Ubiquinol, aka CoQ10. Within 30 hours of starting this cocktail, I began to improve in that I was able to answer simple questions appropriately, I was able to walk with assistance, and able to verbalize the need to use the bathroom, something I hadn’t been able to do my whole duration. Within two days I was sent home with aggressive Rehab therapies, and a diagnosis of “Viral Encephalitis” as an RN, I was thrilled with a diagnosis of a virus, as I would be back to work within a few months. Less than a month after discharge, My wife and I watched Good Morning America, when Diane Sawyer, was interviewing Dr Beatrice Golomb of the UCSD. They were discussing a Statin Effects Study she was to be doing, my wife asked me to enroll. I confidently assured her, there is no way Lipitor had anything to do with my illness and I dont want to waste Dr Golombs time. She, then pleaded with me to enroll, and for the sanctity of our marriage, I enrolled. When the study concluded nearly 1 year later, I was contacted by Dr Golomb, who shared with me, that based on the Statin Effects Study. it was determined that the holes in my brain, the Mitochondrial DNA mutations were caused by my use of Lipitor (Mind you, ALL STATINS work the exact same way, by blocking a step in the beginning of the Mevalonate pathway, which in turn blocks Cholesterol production, as well as nearly 200 other ABSOLUTELY ESSENTIAL molecules, such as Vitamin D, Testosterone, Estrogen, Dolichols, CoQ10, etc etc etc..all of these are Essential nutrients, as they are MADE in our bodies normally. Unless with mess with this pathway, such as statin drugs do. It is now going on 13 years since I have last worked. My problems persist, with profound fatigue (to the point where it is very difficult to function), chronic constant leg muscle pain, peripheral neuropathy, myoclonus, and the main reason I cannot work, is my cognitive function, mental slowing, in fact the Comprehensive Neuropsych eval, called it, Cognitive impairments of sufficient severity to substantially limit any gainful employment. THAT IS WHAT STATINS GET YOU, that and a 1% absolute risk reduction in having a cardiovascular event (heart attack or stroke). For primary prevention, if you have not had a heart attack, your chances of having one are reduced by less than 1%…WOW, you say, but the commercials tell me that clinical studies show a 30%. 40% or even a 40% reduction in a cardiovascular event if I take this statin…Thats called using a relative risk reduction…a sneaky way to boast a minuscule benefit. And Pharma is very good at boasting minimal benefits while minimizing actual risks. We need to wake up! If you doctor wants you to take a statin, ask if they are basing this prescription on the Absolute Risk Reduction or the Relative Risk Reduction…There is no compelling evidence that statins extend lifespan at all in men without pre-existing heart disease, or women with or without heart disease. So they only benefit Males who have had a heart attack, but not to the tune of 30-40 or even 50%…the best any study has shows, is pawltry…Read and learn before you ever allow yourself to be poisoned for the sake of the almighty $$… I am not an Admin on the FB group, Side Effects of Lipitor, Lovastatin and other Statin Drugs, and there are approaching 500 members. Most statin effect victims, to which most were/are completely scoffed at by our doctors, because most doctors know enough about the drugs they prescribe, to be dangerous. There is a ton of very REAL proof out there, if you would like to join the FB group request at https://www.facebook.com/groups/statins/ and if anyone would like the mounting evidence I have collected over the years, including Expert Testimonies, Clinical Trials, etc…Id be happy to share in order to help prevent even one more from suffering my fate. Email me if you would like me to share the info: crandreww1999@yahoo.com
