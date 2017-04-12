SANTA MONICA—Authorities recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen items after raiding a watch repair store near downtown Los Angeles on August 18, 2016. According to the Santa Monica Patch, some of the stolen items may belong to Santa Monica residents, whose homes were burglarized over the summer

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department discovered numerous stolen items that include hundreds of pieces of jewelry, purses, collectible goods and sunglasses. The owner of the raided store had stolen items in his home. The stolen property amounted to about $300,000 from around the county, authorities indicated.

Two victims of residential burglaries and one victim of a commercial burglary have positively identified their property. The victims are located in the cities of Redondo Beach, Temple City and Valencia. Charges are pending against the owner of the business.

Photographs of the property that was seized have been downloaded onto a Department website https://lapd.smugmug.com/Temp/CCD/n-n52Hjv/. Additional victims are being sought.

Anyone who was a victim of a burglary from January 1, 2016 to August 17, 2016 is urged to view the website. If you have any questions you can contact Commercial Crimes Division Cargo Hijack Unit Detectives Marc Zavala (818) 832-7510 or Jeannette Santos (818) 832-7511. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips.

Written By Darylese Shook and Casey Jacobs