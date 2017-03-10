STUDIO CITY—Crews are continuing to repair a large sinkhole in Studio City that swallowed two cars during a massive storm on February 17.

The giant hole formed on Woodbridge Street just west of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, threatening failure of an 89-year-old sewer pipe. There have been increasing reports of a strong stench from the sewer line, but Public Work officials encouraged patience and cooperation to those impacted on Wednesday, March 8.

Officials indicated measures were undertaken this past weekend to weaken the odors from the open holes.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Department of Public Works, progress is being made on repairing the sewer, but it isn’t expected to be completed until the end of March.

The sewer running under Laurel Canyon Boulevard is now being renewed by “slip-lining,” where a new pipe is placed inside the old sewer pipe. Crews will then start to work on the reconstruction of the pipe and backfilling the holes and repaving the area, officials said.

One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions on Laurel Canyon Boulevard during repairs. There may be random closures occasionally to support the construction.

Woodbridge Street remains closed on both sides of Laurel Canyon. Residents and commuters should expect ongoing delays in the area during repairs and continue to use caution while crossing through the construction zone.

Residents with sewer odor concerns can call the Los Angeles Sanitation Customer Care Center at 800-773-2489.