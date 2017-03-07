STUDIO CITY—A man was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a California Pizza Kitchen at a Studio City shopping center on Sunday, March 5.

The suspect was hiding in the second floor storage unit inside of the restaurant when an employee and the manager heard him. They discovered that the unit was locked around 6 p.m.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived to the shopping center which is located at the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Laurel Grove Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Authorities closed off the shopping center to the public, as they searched for the suspect.

According to the LAPD, the suspect made his way to the attic, giving him access to the entire building and became violent and threatened officers. The standoff lasted over 4 hours.

According to reports, the suspect was taken into custody and there were no reports of the individual being armed. The name of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public.