STUDIO CITY—Security footage captured a man breaking into a Reno’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, a women’s boutique and massage parlor in Studio City in recent weeks.

The suspect is responsible for seven burglaries in Studio City along Ventura Boulevard between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Arch Drive during the late hours of April 1 and the early morning hours of April 2. He has gotten away with a total of $4,000 in cash, according to CBS Los Angeles News.

The suspect has a shaved head, goatee and pierced left ear. Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood Division at (818) 754-8377.