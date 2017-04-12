SANTA MONICA—A body found on the bank of the Los Angeles River in Long Beach on Thursday, April 6 at 1:30 a.m. has been identified as 17-year old Santa Monica resident Leslie Hernandez.

The Long Beach Police Department said that Hernandez was pronounced dead south of Ocean Boulevard Bridge. The officials are investigating it as a possible case of drug overdose. The Public Safety Dive Team, Long Beach Search & Rescue and Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office responded to the call and started searching for evidence related to the death.

According to reports, preliminary findings from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office noted the case is being investigated as a possible drug overdose. Authorities reported spotting a vehicle leaving the scene upon their arrival to the scene.

Hernandez is the fourth local teen from Santa Monica to die in 2017. Kelly Cano died from an unknown medical condition and Juan Sebastian Castillo was killed after being shot. Andre Zuczek died after falling from an apartment balcony.

Anyone with information on the death of Leslie Hernandez is asked to contact Long Beach Police Department detectives, Donald Goodman and Mark Mattia at (562) 570-7355. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact (800) 222-TIPS.