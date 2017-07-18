WESTWOOD—University police are searching for a man who inappropriately exposed himself in a men’s restroom on the UCLA campus, according to an alert that was released by the UCLA Police Department on Monday, July 17.

The incident allegedly occurred at about 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, in the third-floor restroom of the Ackerman Union building. The victim noticed a male suspect standing in front of a restroom stall exposing himself, according to UCPD. The indecent exposure lasted about ten seconds, after which the suspect walked out of the restroom.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, about 40 to 50 years old, and approximately 5 feet and 10 inches tall, according to the alert. He was unshaven, with short black hair and dark-colored eyes, and was last seen wearing a black or grey shirt and black pants.

The suspect was affiliated with UCLA, according to officials. The case is still under investigation. No further information is currently available.

The UCLA Police Department urges the campus community to report any suspicious activities at (310) 825-1491 for non-emergencies. Those who would like to remain anonymous can report a crime while maintaining confidentiality at (310) 794-5824 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.com. For additional information regarding the Anonymous Reporting line, visit here.