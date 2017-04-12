HOLLYWOOD—I will be the first to admit that I am a person who loves reality TV, primarily because it’s no easy feat to find a show with smart writing, unique characters and must-see moments. One show that I have instantly been hooked to since its premiere years ago is the Bravo hit “Vanderpump Rules.” Yes, this is a spin-off from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Lisa Vanderpump.

Lisa V., who plays a power player on the show, follows her staff at the Uber popular restaurant Sur in West Hollywood. Yes, it’s plenty of juicy drama and antics with a slew of characters that are so enthralling that it’s impossible to forget them. I mean over the years we’ve come to love and hate plenty of the characters that consists of Scheana, Jax, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie, Stassi, Kristen, James and newbies Lala and Brittany.

Now, I will admit earlier seasons in the series were a bit more dramatic than the fifth season that recently wrapped, however, I still found myself glued to the TV screen. I don’t know if it’s because all these characters are complete train wrecks or the fact that as a viewer you want to see how the madness will unfold, even though you probably have a good idea of how things will turn out.

Yes, I will admit it; the trio of Stassi, Katie and Kristen are indeed mean girls. They can deny, deny and deny as much as possible, but when these three get together they can be nasty as hell, but will never acknowledge it. The ladies tortured Scheana this season, and also made it their mission to dig into the secret relationship of co-worker Lala Kent.

Lala, who is no pushover, totally brought plenty of drama this season in addition to ensuring that the ladies understood if they went toe-to-toe with her, they’d better bring their A-game. I will admit, Kristen has always been a bit crazy, and is only on the series because the level of drama she brings is simply inescapable. Stassi, who was the Queen Bee in the first two seasons, saw her stock take a tumble come season three as she attempted to standout against the bunch.

Hmm, it was epic television to actually see her gravel to be welcomed back into the group, but the primary players did not make it easy for her and forced her to acknowledge plenty of her sins from the past. Katie and Tom Schwartz’s wedding was the catalyst for plenty of the drama this past season, and to be honest, I SERIOUSLY did not think these two were destined to be married.

I mean between the madness of ‘Tequila Katie’ and Schwartz constantly demeaning his fiancé, one had to question rather marriage was really in the cards for these two lovebirds. I will say season 5 has been tamer than most, which makes me question what the ‘powers’ will do to shake the drama; I mean things seem like a big happily family right now, and people watch reality TV for drama and if there’s no drama what will transpire?

I mean Lala is kaput, James seems on the verge of exiting, but is still around here and there. So I could only assume fractures to emerge in the catty three, or some betrayals are likely to transpire in the core that fuels craziness across the board. “Vanderpump Rules” is the one reality show where it really feels like these people know they’re on the reality show and do their best to entertain the hell out of viewers, and for that I must say THANK YOU!