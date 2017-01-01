OAKLAND—Kevin Durant recorded his first triple-double of the season as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks 99-108 on Friday, December 30.

Klay Thompson led all scorers with 29 points, four rebounds and two assists in the Warriors second consecutive victory. Durant contributed 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists while Steph Curry had 14 points, four rebounds and five assists. Draymond Green added 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Durant has been a welcome acquisition for Golden State, and currently leads the team in scoring at 25.9 points per game.

“It’s just who he is. It’s just how he plays,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Durant after the game. “He’s a great passer. Obviously he can score any time. He’s one of our best rebounders. A triple-double is just a byproduct of who he is.”

Harrison Barnes scored 25 points for the Mavericks, who have lost six of their last ten games. Wesley Matthews had 14 points while Seth Curry, Dirk Nowitzki and Deron Williams added 11 points each.

The Mavericks are 10-24 overall and 14th place in the Western Conference. Dallas will host the Washington Wizards in their next game on Tuesday, January 3.

Golden State has won nine of their last ten games, moving to an NBA-best 29-5 overall. The Warriors will continue a five-game home-stand in their next game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, January 2.