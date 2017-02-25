OAKLAND—Steph Curry scored 35 points, including six 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers for the 10th consecutive game on Thursday, February 23.

The Warriors scored 50 points in the third quarter, including 17 from Curry. No team has scored as many points in a single quarter since the Los Angeles Lakers had 51 in a 2014 game against the New York Knicks.

“That’s a lot of points,” said Klay Thompson, who scored 18 points. “Is that the most we’ve had all season in a quarter? Being down 12 was good for us because it really pushed our focus to be better.”

Kevin Durant had 25 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors, who have won two straight games.

Draymond Green added seven points, six rebounds and four assists before receiving a technical foul while walking away from a referee while the Warriors trailed by double-digits. The foul fired up Green, who in turn riled Golden State to their 50-point quarter.

“I’m not sure what needed to happen but I know we took that quarter over, and it was pretty spectacular,” Green said. “It was a fun night.”

Austin Rivers scored 19 points for the Clippers, who snapped a four-game winning streak with the loss.

“They amped up the pressure a little bit and then we kind of fell back a little bit, like, ‘All right, lets relax,’ instead of just playing,” Rivers said.

Deandre Jordan had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Blake Griffin contributed 12 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Jamal Crawford added 19 points and four assists off the bench. Chris Paul did not play as he recovered from a hand injury.

The Clippers fall to 35-22 on the season and fifth place in the Western Conference. Los Angeles will host the San Antonio Spurs in their next game on Friday, February 24.

Golden State has won eight of their past 10 games, moving to 48-9 overall and retaining first place in the Western Conference. The Warriors play the Brooklyn Nets next on Saturday, February 25.