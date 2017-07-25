WOODLAND HILLS—A former Michigan State University football player and his girlfriend filed an assault and battery lawsuit against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on Tuesday, July 25, in connection with two physical altercations that allegedly occurred in East Lansing, Michigan in July 2016.

Jermaine Edmondson, 23, and his girlfriend, Bianca Williams, 22, spoke at a news conference in Woodland Hills, accompanied by their attorney Lisa Bloom, who previously represented celebrities including reality star Blac Chyna and comedian Kathy Griffin.

In his statement, Edmondson alleged Green bumped into him at an East Lansing restaurant on July 9, 2016 and made a derogatory comment. Green’s associates then allegedly pushed Edmondson against a wall and choked him. Williams claimed that when she tried to intervene, one of the men grabbed her by the neck and choked her as well.

On the following night on July 10, Edmondson approached Green at another restaurant regarding the incident. He allegedly tried to tell the Warriors forward that the previous night didn’t have to happen. Green punched him in the face in response.

A police officer reportedly witnessed the July 10 confrontation and arrested Green on misdemeanor assault charges. Green reached a plea deal and paid approximately $560 in fines, and the charge was reduced to a civil infraction, according to reports.

According to Edmondson, the incident turned his name into a “joke” on campus. He reportedly became the target of harassment and ridicule, which prompted him to take a leave of absence from Michigan State.

“I still feel his hand on my jaw,” he said at the conference. “There are nights when I wake up crying.”

Edmondson and Williams’ lawsuit on Tuesday sought unspecified damages for assault, battery, and infliction of emotional distress, reports indicate. Bloom alleged in the suit that Green “is a bully” and has a history of misbehavior. He was reportedly fined more than $150,000 for kicking players in the groin last year.

“Unfortunately, he seems to have learned nothing from those sanctions,” Bloom said.

“This lawsuit relates to an incident that occurred in East Lansing, Michigan over a year ago, for which Draymond paid a noise violation fine,” Green’s team said in a statement. “Draymond looks forward to defending himself and clearing up the misinformation put forth today.”

According to ESPN, Green indicated that he is confident the situation will be resolved soon.

Green played college basketball at Michigan State, helping the Spartans secure a Big Ten Tournament championship and two Final Four appearances. He was drafted by the Warriors in 2012 and won his first NBA Championship with the team in 2015. He was named NBA All-Star in 2016 and NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2017.