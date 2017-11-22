SHERMAN OAKS—Actor and game show host Wane Brady has listed his Sherman Oaks home for $3 million.

Brady purchased the property in 2015 for $2.5 million. The home –which was built in 1954- sits on a private roadway near Mulholland Drive and is located on a tree-quarter-acre tract of land. The main building is 4,202 square feet and feature five bedrooms and five full baths.

The property is one-story, but has clear views of the surrounding hillside, as well as the city of Los Angeles. Hardwood flooring is throughout the home, which has a comfortably-sized kitchen with a center island that is adjacent to a large family room featuring a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. The property offers a gated driveway attached to a three-car garage. A pool, fire pit, and BBQ center round out the residence.

Brady has acted in a number of television shows and movies over the course of his career. He served as the host for his Daytime Emmy-winning self-titled variety show, “The Wayne Brady Show,” from 2001-2004. He currently is the host of CBS’ revamped version of “Let’s Make a Deal.”

Rodeo Realty is showing the property on behalf of Brady. The listing can be found on their website at: http://www.rodeore.com/eng/sales/detail/546-l-555-sr17253185/3535-beverly-glen-terrace-sherman-oaks-ca-91423