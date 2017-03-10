WEST HOLLYWOOD—WeHo Pedals, West Hollywood’s bike share program, will hold Hub Days beginning Monday, March 13. Hub Days are pop-up events held at bike hub locations throughout the city, where members of the Weho Pedals street teams will share information, answer questions, and help those who are interested in the program to test out bicycles and register for memberships.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, WeHo Pedals Hub Days are scheduled for the following dates, times, and locations:

Monday, March 13, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at the West Hollywood Gateway, located at 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard (near Formosa Avenue adjacent to BevMo!)

Tuesday, March 14, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., onSanta Monica Boulevard at Genesee Avenue

Wednesday, March 15, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at the corner of Santa Monica and San Vicente Boulevards

WeHo Pedals will host a bike share education class on Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The class will be held at the WeHo Pedals Bike Share Hub at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. During the course, attendees will learn cycling safety tips and rules and become familiar with the features of a WeHo Pedals bicycle. The class is limited to 15 participants, and participation will be free. To reserve a spot for the class, visit www.wehopedals.com.

WeHo Pedals was launched in West Hollywood in August 2016. The bike share program provides sustainable, affordable transportation for residents and visitors, with the convenience of stations located near transit stops and popular destinations. 150 “Smart Bikes” are available at 18 self-serve stations throughout the city. There will be a total of 20 stations. The City’s Community Development Department hopes to integrate WeHo Pedals with bike share programs in adjacent cities, such as Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and Westwood.

The “Smart Bikes” come with features including eight gears, LED headlights and taillights, baskets, and U-locks. A smartphone app allows riders to reserve bikes, pay membership fees, and track data.

According to the website, riders can rent bikes at a minimum rate of $7 an hour, $25 a month, or $99 for an annual pass.

For additional information about WeHo Pedals bike share, please visit www.wehopedals.com.

For more information, please contact Tiffany R. Robinson, Senior Planner, at (323) 848-6868 or trobinson@weho.org. For people who are deaf or hearing impaired, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.