WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, March 9, the city of West Hollywood announced that it will be installing new red-light cameras at four existing photo-enforced intersections.

According to a press release from the city of West Hollywood, red-light enforcement is going to be conducted at eight intersections, with two approaches on each of the four intersections, which all have a history of red-light traffic violations. Each camera enforced intersection approach will have a sign, notifying traffic that the intersection is being monitored.

The four intersections are:

Beverly Boulevard at Robertson Boulevard, eastbound and westbound;

La Brea Avenue at Fountain Avenue, northbound and southbound;

Santa Monica Boulevard at La Brea Avenue, northbound and eastbound; and

La Cienega Boulevard at Melrose Avenue, northbound and southbound

There will be a 30-day warning period for red-light photo enforcement, beginning Monday, March 13 and ending Tuesday, April 11. During this time, warning notices will be sent to registered owners of vehicles that were photographed violating red-light traffic laws. Once the 30-day warning period is up, violation notices will be issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals who receive citations will be able to view photos and video footage of the violations on a password-protected website.

The new cameras are part of the city’s efforts to improve traffic safety and pedestrian safety. West Hollywood previously utilized red-light photo enforcement cameras at 24 intersection approaches at eight [different] intersections. Combined with roadway marking enhancements and signal timing updates, the program successfully reduced accidents and violations. Traffic engineers’ analysis found that the 16 intersection approaches do not present high instances of red-light violations any longer.

The new cameras, which can monitor vehicles that run red lights from the front and the back with video and photos, are replacing the formerly installed film-based cameras that were only able to capture photos of the front of vehicles.

Canyon News reached out to city of West Hollywood Public Works Director Oscar Delgado for a comment, but did not hear back before print.