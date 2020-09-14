CALIFORNIA—On Sunday, September 13, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) announced a $100,000 reward offer for the suspect, still at large, for the ambush shooting upon two Sheriff’s deputies in Compton that occurred the evening before. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized the reward for information leading to the gunman’s arrest and conviction.

The suspect is further described as a Black male, age 28 to 30 years old, and wearing dark clothing. It expands on the “very, very generic” suspect details, initially described by Homicide Captain Kent Wegener at Saturday evening’s press conference on September 12.

The LASD and Sheriff Alex Villanueva posted the reward offer and update on social media. “We at the LASD would like to offer our sincerest appreciation for the overwhelming support being offered from all over the Nation. We also wish to thank the LA County Board of Supervisors for sponsoring the $100K reward for the arrest and conviction of this coward,” Villanueva said.

Actor James Woods shared a recent video from witnesses at the scene being entertained by the situation, and not moving to help the injured deputies. “Here’s the reaction of an eyewitness to the ambush of two Deputies shot in the head in #Compton. The victims are in the background. No one is going to help them. Vote like your life depends on it,” Woods tweeted.

Here’s the reaction of an eyewitness to the ambush of two Deputies shot in the head in #Compton. The victims are in the background. No one is going to help them. Vote like your life depends on it. #BlueLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/tE8NH5YZvm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 13, 2020

LA County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators continue to evaluate information surrounding the shooting that hospitalized the deputies due to multiple gunshot wounds. “The suspect approached the vehicle from behind and fired several rounds from his firearm at the deputies, striking them. The deputies sustained critical injuries,” the LASD reported.

They were transported to St. Francis Medical Center, underwent surgery, and are alive. The incident was reported Saturday, September 12, at approximately 6:58 p.m., at the MLK Transit Center in Compton.

No additional updates are available at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org/.