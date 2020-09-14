WOODLAND HILLS — The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrested a man for pointing a rifle at participants of a parade in favor of President Donald Trump that happened on August 31.

Andre Allen Young, 28, was taken into custody on Thursday, September 10, at approximately 10:25 a.m. He was booked in LAPD’s Van Nuys jail.

According to a news release from the LAPD, Young pointed a rifle towards participants at the parade who were arguing with Young and other suspects.

Several vehicles participating in the parade were stopped on 20544 Ventura Blvd., near the Los Angeles Department’s Topanga Area. Young and other unnamed suspects began shouting and throwing glass bottles at the participants from an apartment complex.

Police were not able to find the suspects at the time of the incident on August 31. A SWAT Team entered the apartment believing the suspects to be inside, but only found the rifle. LAPD Major Crimes Division investigated the case and later arrested Young. A second firearm was recovered during a subsequent service of a search warrant at his apartment.

LAPD did not provide any information on the other suspects involved in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Major Crimes Division Investigators at (213) 486-7280.