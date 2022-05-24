UVALDE, TX- Another senseless and horrific mass shooting has traumatized the Nation, the location being Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas where eighteen innocent children and three adults were killed by 18 year old Salvador Ramos on Tuesday, May 24. Texas Governor Gregg Abbot announced Ramos was shot and killed by police.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erick Estrada explained the gunman wrecked a vehicle while driving near the school after shooting his grandmother. “The suspect did crash near a ditch nearby the school. That’s where he exited his vehicle with what I believe was a rifle and that’s when he attempted to enter the school where he was engaged by law enforcement.”

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pedro Arredondo said the shooting took place at about 11:32 a.m.

Uvalde Texas is 85 miles west of San Antonio. Robb Elementary teaches second, third and fourth grade students. The school had 535 students in the 2020-2021 school year, most of them Hispanic and considered economically disadvantaged. Uvdale itself is a predominantly Hispanic town.

Students were transported to the city’s civic center, and parents have been cleared to pick up their children. Earlier Tuesday, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had placed all campuses under lockdown after gunshots were fired in the area.

Prior to the school shooting, Ramos shot his grandmother and killed her. According to authorities.Ramos had a handgun as well as an AR-15 assault rifle and high capacity magazines. The gunman had body armor, the rifle and a backpack, Estrada said. Ramos made it into several classrooms.

The grotesque massacre reminds everyone of the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012, which killed 26 people.

President Biden addressed the grieving country on Tuesday night.

“I had hoped when I became president I would not have to do this — again,” the president said, with lifelong teacher First Lady Jill Biden at his side. “Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, innocent second, third and fourth graders. And how many scores of little children who witnessed what happened — see their friends die, as if they’re in a battlefield, for God’s sake. They’ll live with it the rest of their lives.”

Less than two weeks ago, a white supremacist killed 10 people outside a grocery store. Authorities said the attack was a hate crime, the suspect was targeting Black people.

President Joe Biden has ordered US flags on federal grounds to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday to honor the victims of this “senseless acts of violence.”