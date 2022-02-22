STUDIO CITY—Actress Jaida Benjamin, 27, who was reported missing on Monday, February 21 has been found safe.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actress was found safe on Tuesday, February 22. Details surrounding Jaida’s disappearance have not yet been disclosed to the public.

The actress was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. A flyer about Jaida’s disappearance was release by her aunt on Twitter Monday. Jaida’s mother, Jocinda, also released the same flyer on her Instagram page to spread the word about Jaida’s disappearance.

“Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can’t breathe,” Jocinda wrote via Instagram. Jaida is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and she weighs 115 pounds. She was seen wearing pink jogging shots, white sneakers and a purple crop top.

Jaida has appeared in a slew of TV series including Netflix’s “Family Reunion,” “Insecure,” “Mad About You,” “The Fosters” and “Liv and Maddie.” She also appeared in the films “Murder in the Vineyard,” “The Stepdaddy” and “Christmas with My Ex.”

Jaida’s aunt, Jihan Johnston posted on her Twitter page “Thank you for all the repost, Jaida has been reunited with the family!!! Thank you!” The post indicated that Jaida was found safe, unharmed and reunited with family. “Thank you for all the sharing, reposting and prayers.”