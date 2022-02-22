HOLLYWOOD—On February 18, at 8:30 a.m. the Los Angeles Police Department announced that the body found in the Hollywood area near 1798 N. Sierra Bonita Avenue in Los Angeles belongs to actress, Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed Pearlman as the victim and a cause of death has not yet been disclosed to the public.

The LAPD reported that Pearlman was last seen on February 13, at 12 p.m. near Wattles Mansion on the 1600 block of Mariposa Avenue which is in the vicinity of Mariposa Apartments. According to reports, family and friends were concerned about Pearlman’s wellbeing. Her body was found approximately 3.5 miles away from where she was last seen.

Pearlman is best known for her role as Margaret “Maggie” McMorris on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital.” She also had a leading role on NBC’s “Chicago Justice” as Dr. Joy Fletcher. She starred on the BET series the “Ms. Pat Show” which lived livestreamed on Urbanflix in Vicious, on Empire, Seaky Pete, and Purge TV.

Anyone with information on the investigation of Lindsey Erin Pearlman is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers.