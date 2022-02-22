BEVERLY HILLS—DJ Calvin Harris has listed his Beverly Hills home for $25 million. Per the listing, the decor of the house has been eroticized with, “premier craftsmanship…and the finest materials.” The home is equipped with custom herringbone-patterned hardwood floors, “floating” bookshelves, exposed brick walls, and a quartz staircase.

Harris first purchased the home back in 2014. With Harris’ vision and the high-end design specialists, The Altman Brothers, the home was transformed into the ‘rockstar’ mansion.

The home is secluded in the mountains above Beverly Hills and is hidden behind large gates, tall trees, and a long driveway. The Benedict Canyon home is a compound made up of five separate buildings. There is a four-bedroom main house, a two-story guest house, a security building, and a five-car detached garage connected to a movie theatre. The home also includes a state-of-the-art gym.

The home has a swimming pool and BBQ center and spans 2.7 acres and includes multiple gardens and a solar dome in the back.

Harris is known for his collaborations with musicians such as Rihanna and Kelis. He has released five albums, his latest being 2017’s “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.”