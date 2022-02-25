LOS ANGELES—On February 23, Los Angeles Police Department posted a request for assistance in identifying the suspect in the February 2 fatal shooting of a 16-year-old teen in South Los Angeles.

According to the LAPD, Newton patrol officers responded to a call at approximately 2:10 p.m. to investigate a shooting in the 200 block of East 28th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Hector Flores suffering from a gunshot wound. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported Flores to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

During the investigation, the LAPD discovered the shooting was captured on surveillance footage.

The suspect drove up to the victim’s vehicle and approached the victim while he was sitting in his car and shot him.

Video depicted a Hispanic male with a shaved head, wearing all black clothing and a black face covering. The suspect left the scene in a metallic blue 2017-2019 Kia Sportage SUV.

Anyone with details is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Central Bureau Homicide, Detectives J. Calzadillas, or S. Ruiz at (213) 996-4116. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org to leave a tip.