BRENTWOOD—The CHP chased a suspected stolen party bus near the Brentwood area on Tuesday, February 22.

The chase started Tuesday in the Mar Vista area before traveling on to Brentwood. The vehicle was originally stolen from San Diego County, and travelled up to the Los Angeles area.

The driver continued northbound along the 405 Freeway into the San Fernando Valley, reaching speeds as high as 80 mph. Officers tried to deploy spike strips, but the party bus dodged the spikes.

From the 5 Freeway, the driver got on the 14 towards Antelope Valley and exited the freeway in Palmdale on Sierra Highway. The chase ended shortly after with the party bus rear-ending a four-door vehicle on Sierra Highway.