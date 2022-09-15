INGLEWOOD—The Los Angeles Chargers avenged last season’s heartbreaking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 11, with a 24-19 victory over the Silver and Black kicking off the 2022 NFL season. In order to take that next step as an organization, the Los Angeles Chargers must make the playoffs.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers are squaring off against Patrick Mahomes on Thursday, September 15 at Arrowhead Stadium. The quarterback duel between Herbert and Mahomes will involve statistics and memorable plays. The Chargers onslaught on defense sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr six times, while intercepting three passes.

Former Raider Linebacker Khalil Mack had a clutch game sacking Carr three times, his final sack in the final minute sealed the victory. This marks the fourth year in a row where the Chargers have won their season opener.

Tight End Gerald Everett caught an 18-yard pass from Herbert in the third quarter, where he dragged Raiders safety Roderic Teamer into the end zone. Herbert completed 26 of 34 passes for 279 yards and three touchdown passes, it’s the 13th time he has thrown for three TD passes in his young prolific career.

Allen will not be available against Kansas City suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of the Raiders game. “All of the receivers that had to step up and hold the rope for us, I thought that was really big in the game,” said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley.

The loss of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, per numerous “NFL experts” has impacted KC’s high-octane offense and success would come crashing down.

Racking up 488 yards of total offense and six touchdowns in the desert against the Arizona Cardinals. Mahomes had five touchdown passes in their 44-21 rout over the Arizona Cardinals. Early signs suggest the Chiefs and Chargers will be duking it out for the AFC West title.

Over the last two seasons, the Chargers split the four contests against the Chiefs, with victories at Arrowhead Stadium.

Thursday Night Football will now air on Amazon Prime Video. Hall of Fame broadcaster Al Michaels will announce games. His sidekick will be ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Amazon spent $1 billion a year to have exclusive rights of Thursday Night Football with kickoff at 5:15 p.m.