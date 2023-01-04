BEVERLY HILLS—A 17-year-old was caught on camera breaking into and vandalizing a Beverly Hills property on Sunday, January 1, around 4:30 a.m.

The home is undergoing construction in the Flats neighborhood of the city. Police believe the act was random and are currently in contact with the adolescent’s parents.

According to surveillance footage, the teenager can be seen stumbling to the front and then attempting to break in by repeatedly kicking at the door. He successfully entered the property and was caught kicking several moving boxes around the floor of the home. The home alarm system was set off during the process.

The suspect appeared to be disoriented and could not keep his balance. At one point he fell to the ground. It is unknown at this time if he was under the influence.

According to reports, the damage done is amounting to $20,000. This includes a broken handrail, and a stone stairwell landing.

The teenager is facing vandalism charges and police are investigating the motive behind the crime.