SANTA MONICA—On Monday, January 2, a city bus crashed into a Firestone Tire building in Santa Monica while trying to avoid a collision.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Michigan Avenue. None of the passengers were injured but the driver of the bus was transported to a hospital to be treated. Passengers were transported to another bus that took over the injured driver’s route.

The bus driver also damaged a Firestone employee’s car which was a red corvette and took down a tree near the business.

Canyon News contacted the Firestone on Lincoln for a statement but did not hear back before print.