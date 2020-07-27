SHERMAN OAKS—On Thursday, July 16, at 12 a.m., a suspect was arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit. The suspect has been identified as Christopher Watkins from Los Angeles.

Officers observed the suspect traveling at high speeds on the southbound 14 Freeway at Via Princessa, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect was leading the pursuit in a grey Hyundai Santa Fe SUV; speeds exceeded 100 mph.

The vehicle transitioned from going southbound on 14 freeway to southbound I-405 driving with no lights in an attempt to not be seen.

The vehicle exited at the 405 Freeway at Sepulveda Boulevard and crashed into a concrete wall at the the 4300 block of Fiume Street.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to check the suspect’s injuries due to the crash. Watkins was taken into custody a few minutes after midnight and charged with felony evading. No additional details about the suspect or incident have been disclosed to the public.