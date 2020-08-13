WEST HOLLYWOOD— The National Council of Jewish Women Los Angeles and the City of West Hollywood will hold a virtual forum on Sunday, August 30 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

The 19th Amendment prohibited the states and government from denying a citizen of the United States the right to vote on the basis of sex. Passed in 1920, it gave women the right to vote.

With it, there were still restraints. Black women (and men) in the South were unable to exercise their right to vote without restrictions like literacy tests and poll taxes until the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Some Latinx, Native, and Asian American women were unable to vote until 1975, when the government passed voting rights amendments that prohibited discrimination against “language minority” citizens.

The online event will take place from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is free to attend. A panel on government action will be hosted by L.A. Times journalist Sandy Banks, it’ll feature Camile Acevedo, Kat Calvin, Dr. Treva Lindsey and Bamby Salcedo. Additionally, Carl Moon Goldberg, the president of the California League of Women Voters, will speak on understanding ballot initiatives.

To RSVP for the virtual forum, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/19th-amendment-centennial-virtual-celebration-tickets-114581303764