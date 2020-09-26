SANTA MONICA—Two arrests have been made by the Santa Monica Police Department on Thursday, September 17, related to a looting incident at an REI store in Santa Monica during protests on May 31.

The SMPD made two arrests based on the search warrants within the City of Los Angeles. The warrant is in relation to a looting during the protest in Santa Monica.

ADDITIONAL REI LOOTING ARREST The Santa Monica Police Department continues to dedicate resources to identify and… Posted by Santa Monica Police Department on Friday, September 25, 2020

Officers could identify two individuals, Marques Miles and Misty Jones, stealing items by monitored video surveillance from REI, which is located at 402 Santa Monica.

Police officers then executed the search warrants at the homes of both suspects in the City of Los Angeles, where they found and seized about $2,500 worth of property stolen from REI. Miles and Jones were arrested.

Both names of Miles and Jones are in the list of SMPD’s booking report. They were booked for burglary and burglary during a state of emergency. Bail was set at $50,000.

As of September 26, the Santa Monica Police Department told Canyon News that they do not have any information that they can offer regarding the arrest other than their release.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Sgt. Artis Williams at (310) 458-8475 or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.