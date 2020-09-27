LOS ANGELES—Detectives are seeking a suspect who is involved in a case of sexual assault and attempted murder that happened in the Venice Beach area on Tuesday, September 8.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD), detectives responded to a 911 call in the morning on September 8. When the police officers arrived in the area of Ocean Front Walk and Anchorage Street, they saw the unconscious victim, who was laying on the ground outside of a restroom, was “suffering from severe head trauma.”

The suspect was later identified as Kwan Dante Adams, 24. He is also wanted on a felony warrant for robbery.

The case is still under investigation, and the LAPD is seeking help from the public to get additional information about Adams and the attack.

Anyone who has clues related to the case should contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division detectives at (213) 486-6910. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

People who want to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip, or download the “P-3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.