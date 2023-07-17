BEVERLY HILLS—Ivan Perez, 27, and Brenda Vega, 23, of Monterey Park were arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in Beverly Hills that occurred on July 10, in an alley near the 9300 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

Perez was booked for burglary of a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, felony hit and run, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading officers. Investigators were not able to determine Perez’s city of residence.

Vega was booked for resisting officers and a felony warrant.

At around 5:39 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle being vandalized. They determined that two individuals were attempting to commit a car burglary. When officers arrived on the scene, Perez and Vega entered a vehicle and attempted to drive away southbound in the alley.

A pursuit ensued and as they were fleeing, they sideswiped an oncoming police car in the alleyway before hitting another vehicle on Gregory Way that contained three people. The pair eventually stopped and exited the vehicle fleeing on foot. Shortly after both Perez and Vega were taken into custody.

Firefighters rescued the three people who were in the car on Gregory Way. They were said to have been a family and were treated at the scene before they were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information that can help detectives assigned to this case is asked to call the BHPD at (310) 550-4951.