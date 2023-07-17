HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Thursday, July 13, three gang members; Luis Alfredo de la Rosa Rios, 29, Ernesto Cisneros, 24, and Jesse Contreras, 35, pled guilty to violating federal racketeering statutes, and to their part in the robbery and fatal shooting of LAPD Police Officer Fernando Uriel Arroyos of Hollywood Hills, on January 10, 2022.



According to a July 14, press release provided by the Department of Justice (DOJ), the defendants were driving a pick-up truck belonging to Rios around what is considered the Mexican Mafia Street gang Florencia 13 (F13’s) “territory,” in the Florence-Firestone area of Los Angeles “looking for people to rob.” Two of the three suspects admitted to being F13 gang members.



DOJ reports indicate Officer Arroyos, was walking with his girlfriend, and another unnamed individual referred to in court documents as, “A.M.” on East 87th Street in the Florence-Graham neighborhood. The DOJ indicated Arroyos was targeted for the gold chains he was wearing around his neck. He was off duty at the time. The officer’s girlfriend was also robbed.



Contreras reportedly handed Rios a loaded gun. Cisneros, who was already armed, patted Arroyos down, taking his chains and wallet. The wallet contained the officer’s LAPD ID.



Rios and Cisneros then opened fire on officer Arroyos who died of a single gunshot wound. He was 27 years old at the time of his death.



All three suspects face life in prison. Due to a plea bargain, jurisdiction and some technicalities between Sheriff Alex Villanueva the Los Angeles District Attorney, George Gascon’s office, none of the suspects are expected to be charged with murder.



The following statement came directly from the DOJ press release:



“The three gang members pleaded guilty Thursday before United States District Judge Percy Anderson, who scheduled sentencing hearings on September 25 for Rios and Contreras, and an October 16 sentencing hearing for Cisneros. As a result of their guilty pleas, each defendant faces a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison. Prosecutors have agreed to seek terms of between 35 and 50 years in prison for Rios and Cisneros, and a prison term of 35 years for Contreras.”



According to the DOJ, “Haylee Marie Grisham, 20, an F13 associate who was Rios’ girlfriend, pleaded guilty on April 5 to one count of violent crime in aid of racketeering for participating in the fatal robbery of Arroyos. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 11, at which time she will face a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.”