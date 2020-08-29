HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Two men hospitalized when an unknown suspect made a car-to-car shooting at night on Thursday, August 27, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At 11:22 p.m. on August 27, a shooting occurred at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Odin Street in the area of Hollywood Hills, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said to the Canyon News. It was a car-to-car shooting which made multiple victims, two men around the age of 25. The suspect vehicle drove to the victims’ car which had multiple people inside, and shot the fire.

The two men who were shot were taken to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department, and both of the victims’ conditions are stable as of the morning on August 29, said Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect has not been identified, and no information to specify the suspect or the vehicle has been published. The authority also said they are not sure if the shooting was gang-related.

The door of the victim’s vehicle remained open and some debris was found outside of the vehicle, as KTLA reported. It is also reported that a video which was taken a mile from where the shooting happened has shown “police investigating a minivan near the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood.”