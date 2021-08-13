MALIBU- On Thursday, August 12, at approximately 8:00 a.m., a California State Park ranger spotted a panga boat off the coast of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. There were 20 people on board and all were rescued with assistance from Ventura County Air Units and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD).

Aid was provided by Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD) for passengers suffering hunger and dehydration. Some individuals were also transported to a local area hospital.

The incident is under investigation as a human smuggling operation and has since been turned over to the Department of Health (DHS) and Human Services and the California Border Patrol (CBP).

No other information was immediately available.