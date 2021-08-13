WEST HOLLYWOOD- On Friday, August 13. the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) announced that they will be requiring all District employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees will also have to participate in regular COVID-19 testing, regardless of vaccination status.

Currently, the district also requires daily health checks, masks, contact tracing, hand sanitizer, increased sanitization and cleaning of schools, as well as upgraded ventilation.

“The science is clear – vaccinations are an essential part of protection against COVID-19,” Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said in an official statement. “We deeply care about all of our employees. We appreciate everyone’s commitment to maintaining the safest possible environment for the students and families we serve.”

Staff must be vaccinated by October 15, 2021. LAUSD may consider religious or medical exemptions. Employees who fail to comply with the mandate may be put on unpaid leave.