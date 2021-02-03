HOLLYWOOD—Now it is officially awards season in my book. Why? The nominees for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards were announced on Wednesday, February 3. There were some expected names who made the list, as well as a few surprises along the way people. The contenders were announced by actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson. Leading the pack was the film “Mank” with six nominations including Best Motion Picture – Drama. Other films earning multiple nominations include “Nomadland,” “The Trail of the Chicago 7″ and “The Father.”

There were some snubs as well America, ones that I did not expect to say the least. Spike Lee was left out of the Best Director race as well as Delroy Lindo for Best Actor. No love for the Netflix hit “Bridgerton” which everyone has been buzzing about in the TV arena. I was also surprised not to see any love for “Minari” or actor Steven Yeun. In addition, I was surprised to see both Paul Raci and Olivia Cooke missing in the Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress races for their phenomenal performances in “Sound of Metal.”

However I do remember the Golden Globes nominees are chosen by a group of elite journalists so it is not a prime predictor of where Oscar and the Screen Actors Guild Awards will go in the coming weeks.

A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Outstanding Motion Picture – Drama

-“The Father”

-“Mank”

-“Promising Young Woman”

-“Nomadland”

-“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Director

-Emerald Fennell “Promising Young Woman”

-David Fincher “Mank”

-Regina King “One Night in Miami…”

-Aaron Sorkin “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

-Chloe Zhao “Nomadland”

Best Original Screenplay

-Emeral Fennell “Promising Young Woman”

-Jack Fincher “Mank”

-Aaron Sorkin “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

-Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller “The Father”

-Chloe Zhao “Nomadland”

Outstanding Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

-“Hamilton”

-“Palm Springs”

-“The Prom”

-“Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm”

-“Music”

Lead Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

-Viola Davis “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

-Andra Day “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

-Vanessa Kirby “Pieces of a Woman”

-Frances McDormand “Nomadland”

-Carey Mulligan “Promising Young Woman”

Lead Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

-Riz Ahmed “Sound of Metal”

-Chadwick Boseman “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

-Anthony Hopkins “The Father”

-Gary Oldman “Mank”

-Tahir Rahim “The Manuritanian”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

-Sascha Baron Cohen “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

-Daniel Kaluuya “Judas and the Black Messiah”

-Jared Leto “The Little Things”

-Bill Murray “On the Rocks”

-Leslie Odom Jr. “One Night in Miami…”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

-Glenn Close “Hillbilly Elegy”

-Olivia Colman “The Father”

-Jodie Foster “The Manuritanian”

-Amanda Seyfried “Mank”

-Helena Zengel “News of the World”

Lead Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

-Sasha Baron Cohen “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

-James Cordin “The Prom”

-Lin Manuel Miranda “Hamilton”

-Dev Patel “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

-Andy Samberg “Palm Springs”

Lead Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

-Maria Bakalova “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

-Kate Hudson “Music”

-Michelle Pfeiffer “French Exit”

-Rosamund Pike “I Care A Lot”

-Anya Taylor-Joy “Emma”

Best Picture – Animated

-“The Croods: A New Age”

-“Onward”

-“Over the Moon”

-“Soul”

-“Wolfwalkers”

Best Picture – Foreign Language

-“Another Round” (Denmark)

-“La Llorona” (France, Guatemala)

-“The Life Ahead” (Italy)

-“Minari” (USA)

-“Two of Us” (USA, France)

Best Song

-“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

-“Hear My Voice” from “The Trail of the Chicago 7”

-“lo Si (Seen) from “The Life Ahead”

-“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”

-“Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”

Outstanding Drama Series

-‘Ratched”

-“The Crown”

-“Ozark”

-“The Mandalorian”

-“Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Comedy Series

-“Emily in Paris”

-“The Flight Attendant”

-“The Great”

-“Schitt’s Creek”

-“Ted Lasso”

Best Television Motion Picture

-“Normal People”

-“The Queen’s Gambit”

-“Small Ave”

-“The Undoing”

-“Unorthodox”

Lead Actor in a Television Series –Drama

-Jason Bateman “Ozark”

-Josh O’Connor “The Crown”

-Bob Odenkirk “Better Call Saul”

-Al Pacino “Hunters”

-Matthew Rhys “Perry Mason”

Lead Actress in a Television Series – Drama

-Laura Linney “Ozark”

-Oliva Colman “The Crown”

-Sarah Paulson “Ratched”

-Emma Corrin “The Crown”

-Jodie Comer “Killing Eve”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series or Musical

-Don Cheadle “Black Monday”

-Nicholas Hoult “The Great”

-Eugene Levy “Schitt’s Creek”

-Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso”

-Ramy Youssef “Ramy”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series or Musical

-Kaley Cuoco “The Flight Attendant”

-Jane Levy “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

-Lily Collins “Emily in Paris”

-Catherine O’Hara “Schitt’s Creek”

-Elle Fanning “The Great”

Best Actress in Miniseries or TV Movie

-Nicole Kidman “The Undoing”

-Cate Blanchett “Mrs. America”

-Daisy Edgar-Jones “Normal People”

-Shira Haas “Unorthodox”

-Anya Taylor-Joy “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

-Bryan Cranston “Your Honor”

-Jeff Daniels “The Comey Rule”

-Hugh Grant “The Undoing”

-Ethan Hawke “The Good Lord Bird”

-Mark Ruffalo “I Know This Much is True”

Supporting Actress in a Television Series

-Gillian Anderson “The Crown”

-Helena Bonham Carter “The Crown”

Julia Carter “Ozark”

-Annie Murphy “Schitt’s Creek”

-Cynthia Nixon “Ratched”

Supporting Actor in a Television Series

-John Boyega “Small Ave”

-Brendan Gleeson “The Comey Rule”

-Daniel Levy “Schitt’s Creek”

-Jim Parsons “Hollywood”

-Donald Sutherland “The Undoing”

Actress Jane Fonda is slated to receive the Cecile B. deMille award and Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett award. The ceremony is expected to be hosted once again by funny ladies Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Fey will host from New York, while Poehler will host from famed Beverly Hilton itself with the nominees being televised virtually. Yeah, not really certain how that will pan out on a TV, but we shall see. The Golden Globes will be handed out live on Sunday, February 28 and will air on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.