SANTA MONICA—A new drive-in theatre will open in Santa Monica on Thursday, February 11. Welcome Entertainment’s (WE) Drive-Ins is located at The Mark 302, which is a newly renovated Sears building designed for work and retail space in the prominent downtown Santa Monica.

WE Drive-Ins describes itself as a “premium drive-in movie experience” due to its luxurious amenities and technology, such as their 40 inch screen with high lumen brightness DCI-compliant 2K and 4K studio approved projectors, Dolby sound transmitted through FM radio, 50 car capacity and reserved parking. A concession menu is available & brought by the staff and WE has collaborated with Mendocino Farms sandwich market to give patrons a select dinner menu people can order and have delivered directly to the car.

The selected movies WE will feature are big budgeted Hollywood movies and the first scheduled movie on February 11 is Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” starring Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”). Tiato Kitchen & Market, which is Asian cuisine, has collaborated with WE to provide a curated dinner menu. WE will offer artisan food and beverages from local restaurants.

WE’s website emphasizes their readiness for safety and cleanliness from patrons and their “masked and gloved staff.” Their reserved or pre-designated spots are meant for patron to feel that VIP experience and for them to remain a measurable distance from other vehicles.

CEO and founder P. Ben Chou stated that he founded WE on the idea that people needed an escapism during these turbulent times. The business venture has a larger mission to “restore the arts, re-employ the displaced, give back to non-profits and those most in need,” said Chou in a statement. WE partnered with the city of Santa Monica to donate portion of the theatre’s proceeds to give back to the community. It was through Santa Monica that WE secured its location in The Mark 302 and has partnerships with Mendocino Farms and Tocaya Organica.

Due to the pandemic and current regulations, screenings will begin at 7 p.m. and “Minari” will be for viewing until Thursday, February 25. No alcohol or pets will be allowed. Tickets can be purchased at www.wedriveins.com. As WE’s motto goes, “Every Visitor Is Treated Like a Movie Premier VIP.”