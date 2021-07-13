HOLLYWOOD—We are getting a taste of awards season people as the nominees for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed on Tuesday, July 13. Were there surprises? When have we ever had an awards season where there weren’t surprises when it came to nominees?

Leading the pack of contenders were the TV series “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” which each picked up 24 nominations apiece. Not far behind was the Disney+ series “WandaVision” with a total of 23 nominations.

So who was missing this time around? No love for “Ozark” or “Better Call Saul” people in the Outstanding Drama Series or the acting races. Other surprising omissions included the anyone in any other comedy or drama series beyond “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Ted Lasso.”

I mean I get the series were entertaining, but who wants to see all the same people from the same show competing against each other? Not me, not to mention, why are there so many nominees in some of the races compared to previous years? Its too much, you cannot include every Emmy voters, you have to trim the fat a bit.

A partial list of this year’s nominees can be seen below:

Outstanding Drama Series

-“The Boys”

-“Bridgerton”

-“The Crown”

-“The Handmaid’s Tale”

-“Lovecraft Country”

-“The Mandalorian”

-“Pose”

-“This is Us”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

-Sterling K. Brown “This is Us”

-Jonathan Majors “Lovecraft Country”

-Josh O’Connor “The Crown”

-Rege Jean-Page “Bridgerton”

-Billy Porter “Pose”

-Matthew Rhys “Perry Mason”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

-Uzo Aduba “In Treatment”

-Olivia Colman “The Crown”

-Emma Corrin “The Crown”

-Elisabeth Moss “The Handmaid’s Tale”

-MJ Rodriguez “Pose”

-Jurnee Smollett “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

-Michael K. Williams “Lovecraft Country”

-Bradley Whitford “The Handmaid’s Tale”

-Max Minghella “The Handmaid’s Tale”

-O-T Fagbenle “The Handmaid’s Tale”

-John Lithgow “Perry Mason”

-Tobias Menzies “The Crown”

-Giancarlo Esposito “The Mandalorian”

-Chris Sullivan “This is Us”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

-Gillian Anderson “The Crown”

-Helena Bonham Carter “The Crown”

-Emerald Fennell “The Crown”

-Ann Dowd “The Handmaid’s Tale”

-Yvonne Strahovski “The Handmaid’s Tale”

-Samira Wiley “The Handmaid’s Tale”

-Madeline Brewer “The Handmaid’s Tale”

-Aunjanue Ellis “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Comedy Series

-“Black-ish”

-“Cobra Kai”

-“Emily in Paris”

-“Hacks”

-“The Flight Attendant”

-“The Kominsky Method”

-“Pen15”

-“Ted Lasso”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

-Anthony Anderson “Black-ish”

-Michael Douglas “The Kominsky Method”

-William H. Macy “Shameless”

-Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso”

-Kenan Thompson “Kenan”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

-Aidy Bryant “Shrill”

-Kaley Cuoco “The Flight Attendant”

-Allison Janney “Mom”

-Tracee Ellis Ross “Black-ish”

-Jean Smart “Hacks”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

-Carl Clemons-Hopkins “Hacks”

-Brett Goldstein “Ted Lasso”

-Brendan Hunt “Ted Lasso”

-Nick Mohammed “Ted Lasso”

-Paul Reiser “The Kominsky Method” -Jeremy Swift “Ted Lasso” -Kenan Thompson “Saturday Night Live” -Bowen Yang “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

-Aidy Bryant “Saturday Night Live”

-Hannah Einbinder “Hacks” -Kate McKinnon “Saturday Night Live” -Rosie Perez “The Flight Attendant” -Cecily Strong “Saturday Night Live” -Juno Temple “Ted Lasso”

-Hannah Waddingham “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Limited Series, TV Movie or Anthology

-“I May Destroy You”

-“Mare of Easttown”

-“The Queen’s Gambit”

-“The Underground Railroad”

-“WandaVision”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, TV Movie or Anthology

-Paul Bettany “WandaVision”

-Hugh Grant “The Undoing”

-Ewan McGregor “Halston”

-Lin-Manuel Miranda “Hamilton”

-Leslie Odom Jr. “Hamilton”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, TV Movie or Anthology

-Michaela Cole “I May Destroy You”

-Cynthia Erivo “Genius: Aretha”

-Elizabeth Olsen “WandaVision”

-Anya Taylor-Joy “The Queen’s Gambit”

-Kate Winslet “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

-“Conan”

-“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

-“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

-“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

-“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Competition Series

“The Amazing Race”

-“Nailed It!”

-“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

-“Top Chef”

-“The Voice”

The ceremony is slated to air September 19 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and will be hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer. Odd choice for the ceremony, but we’ll see what the funny guy can do with what is certain to be the first awards show where the audience is in attendance live for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic.