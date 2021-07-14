TOPANGA CANYON—On Saturday, July 10, deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station responded to a call in Topanga Canyon about someone starting a fire. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

The fire was started two to three miles north of Pacific Coast Highway. Authorities arrived to find one male who started a fire to heat his food. He was arrested on charges of 452(c) PC, Reckless Cause of Fire in a Forest Area.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station posted on their Facebook page that the fire did not have time to spread. The suspect’s name has yet to be released to the public.