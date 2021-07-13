MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department discovered a body on the shore of a Malibu beach Monday, July 12. The name of the victim and the cause of death has not yet been disclosed to the public.

The victim was discovered around 6:15 a.m. near Big Rock Drive in the 20000 block of Pacific Coast Highway. The victim is believed to have been a 65 year-old male who was found naked.

Paramedics arrived to the scene shortly after authorities pronounced the victim deceased. The LASD are currently investigating the incident.