BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills disclosed on its website on May 14, that the 2024 Concours d’Elegance will return to the area on Sunday, June 16. This year the event will celebrate 29 years and will showcase more than 100 rare automobiles in the heart of Beverly Hills. The event is free to the public.

Fathers, families and car enthusiasts of all ages are invited to enjoy an up-close look at some of the world’s most exotic and expensive vehicles at the 29th annual Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance. The area’s must-attend Father’s Day event will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Rodeo Drive.

This year’s event, powered by O’Gara Coach, will host a full slate of incredible vehicles lining Beverly Hills’ most famous street between Wilshire Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard. There will be a special celebration of hypercars and supercars that include the McLaren, Pagani, Czinger and more, in addition to race cars, classics and custom-built showstoppers.

Attendees can enjoy a stroll or stay in one of Beverly Hills’ top hotels and experience luxury boutiques, shopping and dining all within walking distance of the car show.

This event is supported by the city of Beverly Hills and the Rodeo Drive Committee with returning sponsors O’Gara Coach, Auto Vault Storage, GEARYS, Ferrari of Beverly Hills, Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills, Lucid Motors, Two Rodeo and RM Sotheby’s. The Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance is pleased to welcome new sponsors for this year’s event, including the upcoming Netflix Film “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” and Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Proceeds from the Concours benefit will help the Beverly Hills Police Officers Association and Beverly Hills Firefighters’ Association. They are non-profit charities raising funds for first responders and their families. Parking will be available at nearby parking garages.

Individuals interested in having their vehicle for display can complete the following application: https://fathersdaycarshow.formstack.com/forms/application.