MALIBU—On Monday, May 13, the city of Malibu indicated in a news release that the Arts Commission is inviting local artists to respond to the Call for Artists for the city’s summer public art exhibition, “A Tale of a Seaside Town.” The event is a tribute to Malibu’s surfing culture. Certain artists will have their artwork featured at the Malibu City Gallery at City Hall.

“Malibu’s natural beauty and community have always attracted and inspired artists in every medium imaginable – from music to literature, painting and digital arts,” said Mayor Steve Uhring. “I hope all of Malibu’s artists, whether professional, student or hobbyist, young or old, will participate in this wonderful exhibition of our community’s talent.”

Artists of all ages can submit their artwork to be a part of this collaborative community-wide art show. The Arts Commission is accepting artwork in all media including, but not limited to photography, paint, drawing, collage, free standing art and written work.

Submissions are being accepted until Friday, May 31. Submissions will only be accepted online at https://malibusummerexhibit.artcall.org. Artists whose work has been accepted will be notified by June 12. For questions or assistance with submission contact Brittany Saleaumua at 310-456-2489, ext. 349.

The exhibition will be displayed in the Malibu City Gallery at City Hall, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, from July 15 through August 23. The Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the gallery is free for the public.