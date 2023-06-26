SANTA MONICA—Veterinary Emergency Group, a 24-hour pet hospital, opened its first Los Angeles location in Santa Monica on Wednesday, June 21.

The pet hospital, also called VEG, has 49 locations open in 19 states, including two other California locations in Encinitas and San Ramon. The founder and CEO, Dr. David Bessler, has been an emergency veterinarian since 2003.

According to VEG, the Santa Monica location at 2700 Wilshire Boulevard is fully equipped to take on emergency medical care for all pets including birds and exotic animals. 24/7 treatments include care for broken bones, heat stroke, seizures, trouble breathing, and more. Specialists for x-rays, surgeries, ultrasounds, and end-of-life care are on the medical staff roster.

VEG partners with the non-profit Veterinary Care Foundation to provide a service called VEG Cares, which, according to the pet hospital, covers the costs of life-saving procedures for pet owners that cannot afford them. Funding for VEG Cares comes from donations made by local fundraisers, families, and partners.

Dr. Samantha Tedesco of the Clifton, New Jersey location recalled a time when VEG Care helped a dog owner in a testimonial on VEG’s website.

“French bulldogs have a difficult time with natural birth, so after an ultrasound revealed Maya’s puppies were in distress, a C-section was discussed with the owners,” Tedesco said.

“The owners were able to come up with half the cost of surgery and thankfully VEG Cares stepped in to help cover the rest. Without VEG Cares, both Maya and her puppies would not have survived.”

Since the pet hospital only handles emergency care, appointments are not available. VEG urges pet owners to call the hospital for pet medical inquiries or bring the pet in for immediate help.