WOODLAND HILLS—On Monday, March 29, the United States District Attorney’s Office announced it signed agreements with 27 hotels across Southern California to resolve investigations pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

After federal investigations revealed non-compliance with several provisions of the ADA pertaining to “public accommodations,” the hotels agreed to remedy the violations, with some agreeing to stop charging more for accessible rooms.

Various hotels agreed to relief that includes adding additional accessible rooms and communication features for persons with disabilities, in order to ensure that websites provide sufficient information about accessible features and the payment of civil penalties.

The hotels that have entered into settlement agreements with the United States Attorney’s Office are The Knights Inn Los Angeles Central/Convention Center; The Mayfair Inn in Ontario; The Red Roof Inns in San Dimas-Fairplex and Santa Ana; Rodeway Inn and Suites in Beaumont, Canyon Lake, Corona, and Harbor City; Rodeway Inns in Venice Beach and Encino; The Santa Fe Inn near LA Live; and Super 8 hotels located in Redlands, North Hollywood, Inglewood, Hollywood, Torrance, and Cypress.

Ten entities have signed letters of resolution and agreed to come into compliance with the ADA. These entities are Rodeway Inn and Suites in Lynwood and Hollywood; two Rodeway Inn locations, one in Maingate Knott’s and one known as Regalodge in Glendale; Vantage Point Inn in Inn Woodland Hills; Super 8 locations one near LAX, and in Pasadena, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Clarita; and Red Lion Hotels Corporation.

“It is unfair and illegal for private entities that own or operate public accommodations such as hotels to discriminate against people with disabilities,” said Acting United States Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison. “I commend the hotels in this district that have demonstrated their commitment to ensuring full access for persons with disabilities by cooperating in our investigations and by agreeing to comply with the ADA.”

These matters were handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Katherine Hikida, Acrivi Coromelas, and Matthew Nickell of the Civil Rights Section in the Civil Division.