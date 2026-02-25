SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, February 24, the city of Santa Monica indicated in a news release that the and The Bay Foundation (TBF) launched an expansion of their dune restoration project, the Santa Monica Beach Dunes, that will see 30 additional acres of beach along local shorelines returned back to a natural, wild state.

The Santa Monica Beach Dunes provide natural defenses against impending sea-level rise, enhance wildlife habitat and beautify the developed coastline. The new installation will stretch from the Santa Monica Pier to the sands along the Venice border. TBF established its first dune restoration site in 2016 in partnership with the city of Santa Monica, covering approximately three acres near the city’s Annenberg Community Beach House, followed by an additional five acres in 2024.

The new project will nearly double the area of dunes in active restoration at local beaches, covering nearly 20 percent of the sand.

TBF and its partner organizations are planting native vegetation to better capture windblown sand and create natural dunes. Enhanced dunes provide better buffering against climate threats like erosion and flooding than hard infrastructure like jetties and seawalls.

“Building on a decade of dune restoration across Los Angeles County’s coastline, The Bay Foundation is elated to expand the Santa Monica Beach Dunes by an additional 30 acres. Together with the city of Santa Monica and countless volunteers, we are reimagining and showcasing what Southern California beaches can be: resilient, biodiverse, scenic, and recreational,” said Tom Ford, Chief Executive Officer of The Bay Foundation. “This multi-beneficial nature-based solution ensures future generations have a beach to call home. Please join us in shaping this legacy.”

The restoration maintains public access and beach visibility during installation, with ocean-facing sides, along the waterline, remaining open and unobstructed entrances to beach facilities. Existing recreational space for volleyball and other uses has been maintained. Small blue signs will inform the public about the project and direct beachgoers to open areas.

Teams of biologists, landscape crews, volunteers, and schoolchildren are staking out and establishing the borders of the Santa Monica Beach Dunes and placing seeds in the sand. In the coming months, teams will weed and clean the dune sites to help the native plants and wildlife grow.

(Volunteers can attend a dune restoration event on Saturday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. along the Santa Monica shoreline. No experience or special equipment required. The public can register and see additional engagement opportunities here.)

Thin metal posts and natural fiber rope mark the boundaries of the dune sites, directing visitors around the dune sites as vegetation takes hold. After several years, the dunes will be about three feet tall, and the sand will become compacted and held together by plant roots and branches.

The California Coastal Commission permitted Phase III work in late 2024. The Santa Monica Beach Dunes initiative is funded through the Santa Monica Bay Coastal Habitat Restoration Program, approved by the California Legislature and managed by the State Coastal Conservancy. Approximately $3.5 million will be invested to support the establishment, maintenance, and monitoring of restored dunes.

To learn more about the Santa Monica Beach Dunes visit The Bay Foundation’s website or santamonica.gov.