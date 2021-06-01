MALIBU—On Monday, May 31, an earthquake struck near Malibu just off the California coast. The 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located about 6.21 miles south of Malibu Beach. The earthquake struck at 7:03 a.m. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage. There were a total of nine aftershocks.

The shaking was described as weak to light along the coast. Other cities that reported shaking included Santa Monica, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Venice, and Long Beach, along with inland areas, such as Porter Ranch, Burbank, Moorpark, Brea, Orange, Encino, and Thousand Oaks.

The city of Malibu lists its earthquake preparedness guide on its website, as well as the Los Angeles County’s preparedness guide. For more details, visit https://www.malibucity.org/953/Earthquake-Preparedness.